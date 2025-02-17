Over 100 bird species discovered in Malaysian Seberang Perai’s forest reserves in groundbreaking biodiversity survey

The Nature Sustainable Ecosystem Society (Nest) has recorded the discovery of more than 100 bird species through observation activities carried out in two forest reserves in Seberang Perai, Penang, reported The Sun. The next phase of the survey will take place at Bukit Panchor State Park in Nibong Tebal.(Representational)

Shaiful Azhar Abu Bakar, Nest’s fieldwork coordinator, explained that the initiative is part of the "Forest Bird Species Checklist Survey in Seberang Perai" project aimed at updating bird species data to support biodiversity conservation. He emphasised the crucial role of biodiversity in maintaining ecological balance and benefiting human life.

To support this effort, Nest received a grant from Think City, a subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Berhad. The grant will fund the preparation of a comprehensive checklist report on forest bird species, which will serve as a reference for research, policy-making, development planning, and eco-tourism initiatives.

Shaiful noted that the project recently began in the Air Hitam Dalam Forest Reserve, where approximately 60 bird species have been recorded so far. Meanwhile, the Bukit Mertajam Forest Eco Park has documented 40 species. The next phase of the survey will take place at Bukit Panchor State Park in Nibong Tebal.

During the observations at the Air Hitam Dalam Forest Reserve, researchers spotted flocks of young birds, including the Black Kite, indicating an increase in breeding activity in the area. Shaiful expressed optimism that further surveys would uncover even more bird species.

Activities

The birdwatching activities involve a team of 10 bird enthusiasts, experts from local universities, experienced birdwatchers, and photographers, all working together to document local and migratory bird species. Shaiful stressed that the collected data is essential for ensuring the long-term sustainability of forest reserves, enabling bird populations to thrive and return year after year.

“This observation process is usually conducted in three sessions—morning, when birds are most active searching for food; afternoon, when they return to rest; and night, to observe nocturnal birds like owls,” he explained. He also highlighted the challenges faced by the team, such as navigating steep terrain and carrying heavy equipment in the field.

Meanwhile, project coordinator Dr. Siti Norasikin Ismail stated that the initiative aligns with the Seberang Perai empowerment project, aiming to provide a checklist report to Think City and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MBSP).

“This project is also an effort to provide a report on knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions, as well as to raise awareness about bird conservation within the Seberang Perai community,” she said.

To further engage the public, the team plans to produce printed materials such as brochures, short videos, and digital content featuring forest bird species. Siti Norasikin emphasised the importance of maintaining and updating bird data, as it significantly contributes to eco-tourism development and serves as a valuable resource for researchers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Workshops and discussions to raise awareness

Additionally, the findings from the survey will be shared with the local community through workshops and discussions focused on natural heritage, particularly bird conservation and habitat protection. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about birdwatching, species identification, data-sharing methods, and bird photography techniques.

In a separate initiative, the Department of Fisheries (DOF) has called on Malaysia’s fishing community to adopt environmentally friendly fishing technology and comply with conservation measures to ensure sustainable marine resources.

DOF director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain stressed the need for closed fishing seasons, catch size limits, and the use of fishing gear that minimizes environmental harm.

“The DOF is conducting training and awareness programmes to educate fishermen on the importance of using sustainable fishing gear. Additionally, the department provides technical support and incentives to encourage the fishing community to transition to more eco-friendly equipment,” he said.

One such initiative includes the promotion of trawls equipped with turtle excluder devices (TEDs), which help reduce bycatch while targeting specific fish species.

Currently, Malaysia has 112,344 registered fishermen, and enforcement measures have been put in place to prevent destructive fishing practices, such as the use of bubu naga fish traps. The DOF is also leveraging technology, including the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), to track fishing activities in real-time and prevent unsustainable practices.

“The DOF also promotes the use of advanced fishing technology, such as sonar, echo sounders, and GPS, to help fishermen locate fish more efficiently while preventing overfishing. This includes the implementation of Fishing Site Identification (FSI) technology,” Adnan added.

He highlighted the crucial role of the fishing community in conservation efforts, noting that local fishermen act as the “eyes and ears” at sea, reporting illegal activities and the use of banned fishing gear.

To further ease pressure on marine resources, the DOF is actively promoting alternative economic initiatives, such as aquaculture and marine eco-tourism, according to the reports. These initiatives aim to provide fishermen with sustainable income sources while preserving marine ecosystems for future generations.

