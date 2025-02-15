Pune SPCA finds over 300 cats crammed inside 3 BHK home, serves notice to owner to shift felines in 48 hours

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Pune district, on Friday served notice to a pet owner to shift over 300 cats from her residence to an alternative location within 48 hours. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had received a series of complaints from the society residents following which an inspection was carried out on Thursday and the notice was issued the day after, SPCA officials said. Chaos reigned Thursday afternoon when the Pune district SPCA animal husbandry department, PMC, and Pune police (accompanied by a female constable) visited Rinku’s house. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC officials informed that notice was served to Rinku Bharadwaj and her sister (Ritu Bharadwaj), residents of Marvel Bounty Cooperative Housing Society, Hadapsar, who live in a three bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) flat with over 300 cats. Chaos reigned Thursday afternoon when the Pune district SPCA animal husbandry department, PMC, and Pune police (accompanied by a female constable) visited Rinku’s house.

As per SPCA animal husbandry department officials, over 300 pet cats were found crammed inside the 3 BHK flat, far below reasonable and humane boarding standards for animals. The premises were unhygienic and emanated a strong and persistent ammonia-like odour. Fresh and dried up faecal matter was found in the flat and there were only four to five litter trays made available for the over 300 cats, the officials said. Veterinary care was found lacking with no vaccination or medical records available for any of the felines. The caretakers themselves were not inoculated and admitted to being unaware of the exact number of cats, indicating a lack of proper management and care. There was clear evidence of uncontrolled breeding with multiple pregnant cats present and no records of sterilisation or birth control measures, the officials said.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, informed that the entire team had to wait for almost two hours as Rinku was not ready to open the door despite several requests. “The visit was carried out following a series of complaints received from society residents over the past two-and-a-half years. According to society residents, the large number of cats in the Bharadwaj home is causing a stench apart from concerns over disease outbreak. During the visit, we were shocked to see over 300 cats inside her house,” Dr Funde-Bhosale said.

Previously too in July 2022, the PMC and SPCA had visited the Bharadwaj home when they found over 60 cats of different breeds inside the house. Since then, the society residents have been regularly following up with the PMC on the matter.

“The current situation not only constitutes animal hoarding but also poses significant risks to public health, including potential zoonotic disease transmission and compromised air quality for the residents of the building. While bearing in mind the behavioural welfare of the cats and their attachment to their caretakers, we insist on working in accordance with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960; Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act 2009; and other applicable local health regulations,” read the notice, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times.

When contacted, Rinku refuted all allegations saying they have not received any notice from the authorities but have started relocating the cats to their new rehabilitation facility for rescued cats at Kharadi. “The 50 cats that were previously in our care have already been moved to the rehabilitation facility in Kharadi. At Marvel Bounty, we currently have around 151 cats, not 300, and all of them are rescued cats. We intended to shift them to a larger rehabilitation facility in Baner which is under development but due to pressure from some residents of the society, the officials have requested us to expedite the relocation process. We will be transferring them to Kharadi,” Rinku said.

“We are currently working on various projects focused on animal welfare and sustainable living. Kharadi is a personal project I initiated for rescued cats. I am collaborating with several international organisations to promote animal welfare and expand this project across the city with the help of foreign direct investment and government officials,” she said.

On his part, Dr Ankush Parihar, district deputy commissioner of animal husbandry, SPCA, Pune district, said, “We have directed Rinku to shift all her pet cats to an alternative location in Kharadi within 48 hours of receipt of this notice. Also ensure proper veterinary care at the new location, including immediate medical examination, vaccination, and sterilisation as advised by licenced veterinarians.”

Dr Parihar further said that they have directed Rinku to sanitise and restore the current premises to a habitable and hygienic state to eliminate public nuisance and health hazards. “Failure to comply with this directive within the stipulated time frame will result in further legal action, including seizure of the animals and potential prosecution under applicable animal welfare and public health laws,” he said.

According to officials, pet owners must get licences for their pet cats from the PMC, similar to dog licences. The civic body charges ₹50 per year per cat licence. It is mandatory to have pet cats vaccinated to get the licence. However, the PMC does not have any policy in place that restricts the number of animals that can be kept in a place in proportion to its area.