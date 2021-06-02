Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran's capital

The fire struck the state-owned oil refinery to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.
AP | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Huge smoke rises up from Tehran's main oil refinery south of Tehran, Iran.(AP)

A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries.

The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility, Darajati told Iranian state television. He did not elaborate.

Associated Press journalists in central Tehran, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) away, could see the black smoke rise in the distance. Another AP journalist saw flames shooting into sky the from the site.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the blaze. Temperatures in Tehran reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Hot summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.

