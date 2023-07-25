Massive walk-in vault with ‘big iron door’ dicovered inside Rex Heuermann’s Long Island property

A massive walk-in vault was uncovered during investigators’ search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s Long Island property, police have confirmed. However, no soundproof room was actually found, as was previously reported.

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested (Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the 12-day search of the home was “fruitful.” He added that he hoped authorities will wind down their work very soon. “There have been some things that we’ve had to take into custody … That makes it fruitful,” he said, according to New York Post.

Rodney said earlier reports of a soundproof room being found were “misconstrued.” “There’s not a soundproof room. There is a vault where he secured numerous amounts of guns,” he said. “Somehow I believe the soundproof room and the vault — the message got misconstrued.” Rodney added that the vault they discovered was secured with a “big iron door.”

Rex Heuermann was "very quiet" when he was arrested

Rex was "very quiet" when he was arrested, it has been revealed. The 59-year-old was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Investigators reportedly believe Rex may have killed his victims inside his Massapequa Park home in Long Island, New York, when his wife and children were away. Officials have been taking away potential evidence from his home after his arrest. Items recently pulled out include a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet, Associated Press reported.