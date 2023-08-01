Massive X sign atop Elon Musk's San Francisco building removed after complaints about intrusive lights

Agiant X sign that marked the spot whereElon Musk's messaging company’s headquarters is situated in San Francisco is gone. The company, previously known as Twitter, has now been renamed X.

Several people said the intrusive lights disturbed them (@elonmusk/X)

The city building department reportedly logged as many as 24 complaints about the bright X, which was erected last week. Several people said the intrusive lights disturbed them.

This comes shortly after Elon said the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco, although he previously said the city's recent "doom spiral, with one company after another left or leaving." Elon acquired the company for $44 billion in October 2022.

‘Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend’

"You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Elon wrote. The massive X, however, was soon taken down.

"This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled," a spokesperson from the city Department of Building Inspection said on Monday, August 1, according to CNBC. X noted that the removal was voluntary.

X sign taken down

An X user shared a video of what appears to be workers taking the X sign from atop the building. “Just over 48 hrs after a large "X" sign with pulsating bright lights was installed on the roof of the former @twitter hq, workers dismantled and took down the sign on Monday morning. The sign was being investigated by SF officials due to lack of permits and neighbor complaints,” the user wrote.

Several social media users shared photos and videos of the large X after it was erected, revealing the bright light they claimed was making life difficult. “Imagine no more. This is my life now,“ one user wrote, sharing a video of the sign and the beams.

