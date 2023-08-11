Maui resident Jason Mamoa 'devastated' after destruction, seeks help

Maui, a paradise known for its stunning landscapes, has been plunged into turmoil as deadly wildfires engulfed the city of Lahaina, leaving behind a trail of destruction, displacement, and heartache. Among those voicing their anguish and heartbreak is the native Hawai'ian and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa. A view of flames as wildfires engulfed the historic town of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 9, 2023. Erin Hawk/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(via REUTERS)

Jason Momoa advocates for aid

Jason Momoa, a native of Hawai'i, has taken to social media to share his sorrow and rally support. He shared links for those eager to extend a helping hand and provides real-time updates on the unfolding tragedy. Momoa emphasizes, "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires." His call is to stand united in the face of adversity.

The fires, a consequence of drought conditions and hurricane weather, have wreaked havoc across Maui since August 8, 2023. The devastation is huge, with at least 55 lives lost, over 1,300 people displaced, and nearly 11,000 without power. More than a thousand structures have been reduced to ashes. President Biden's declaration of the area as a major disaster zone brings federal funding into play.

Unprecedented speed and devastation

The speed of the fires left authorities with no time to activate emergency sirens, plunging residents into chaos as they grappled with a rapidly advancing wildfire. The crisis has now surpassed the state's deadliest disaster since a 1960 tsunami. Governor Josh Green solemnly admits that the death toll may rise as search and rescue operations persist.

Hollywood joins the cause

As the island copes with tragedy, Hollywood's stars are using their influence to drive relief efforts. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Hu, and "Weird Al" Yankovic are lending their voices to support Maui's residents. Oprah's on-ground presence and promises of aid showcase the depth of compassion during this crisis.

Rallying behind the community

The community's spirit remains unwavering, with Maui residents joining forces to aid those in dire need. Mick Fleetwood, who saw his own establishment, Fleetwood's on Front St., razed to the ground, emphasizes the unity in Lahaina. "While we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," he says, illustrating the unwavering resilience of Maui's residents.

Facing the aftermath

As Maui battles to rebuild and heal, the outpouring of support from within and beyond its shores is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Through celebrities' advocacy and communities coming together, hope shines amid the ashes.