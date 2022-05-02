May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations: Russian minister Sergei Lavrov
The upcoming anniversary of Russia's liberation at the end of World War II will have no bearing on Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, the country's foreign minister said on Italian television on Sunday.
"Our soldiers won't base their actions on a specific date," Sergei Lavrov said when asked whether the May 9 anniversary would mark a turning point in the conflict.
"We'll commemorate our victory in a solemn manner but the timing and speed of what is happening in Ukraine will hinge on the need to minimise risks for civilians and Russian solders," he added, speaking in Russian through an Italian interpreter.
China building collapse: 2 days on, 5 rescued, dozens still missing
Rescuers pulled a pair of survivors from a collapsed building in central China on Sunday, state media reported, two days into a search-and-rescue operation for dozens feared missing. The building in Changsha city, Hunan province -- which housed a hotel, apartments and a cinema -- caved in Friday afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the dense streetscape. City officials on Saturday said five survivors had been pulled out of the structure.
Putin could make the choice: Joe Biden's message amid Russia-Ukraine war
US President Joe Biden on Sunday tweeted from his personal Twitter handle that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make the choice to end the war just as he chose to launch this brutal invasion. "Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable," Biden tweeted.
Beijing reopens makeshift hospital in preparation of Covid surge
Beijing on Sunday reopened a makeshift hospital last used during the Sars epidemic in 2003 and set aside 4,000 hospital beds amid the ongoing Covid outbreak in the city, which has led to tightening of social distancing rules and banning of restaurant dining. In Shanghai, some residents were allowed to venture out after the city reported a second day of zero infections outside quarantine areas.
Who is Nand Mulchandani, Indian-origin man named as CIA's first-ever CTO?
The Central Intelligence Agency has appointed Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-origin man who went to the United States for Mulchandani's college and higher studies, as their first ever Central Technology Officer. The announcement was made by CIA director William J Burns in a blog post, shared by the agency on Twitter. Mulchandani will report directly to Burns, as per reports based on the CIA statement. Who is Nand Mulchandani? Mulchandani completed his schooling in Delhi.
EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, diplomats say
The European Union is leaning towards a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend. The European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the invasion just over two months ago of Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation.
