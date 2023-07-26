McDonald's franchise flouts labor laws employing 80 minors in Louisiana and Texas outlets, faces hefty penalty

A McDonald’s franchise operating in Louisiana and Texas has landed in hot water after violating child labor laws. The U.S. Department of Labor revealed that CLB Investments LLC, which oversees 12 restaurants in metro New Orleans, employed over 80 minors in breach of federal regulations. The young workers, aged 14 and 15, were allowed to work longer and later than the law permits. To make matters worse, three children were found operating manual deep fryers, a strict no-go for employees under 16.

Finger-pointing and penalties

As a consequence of these violations, the franchise was slapped with a hefty civil penalty of $56,106. The Labor Department did not mince words, highlighting the gravity of the situation and emphasizing that employers should never compromise the safety and well-being of young workers or disrupt their education.

This is not the first time McDonald's franchises have come under scrutiny for child labor violations. Earlier this year, federal investigations uncovered three McDonald’s franchise operators in four states who were found guilty of violating child labor laws, affecting over 300 children, some as young as 10 years old, at 62 locations.

Following the series of damning revelations, Tiffanie Boyd, Chief People Officer of McDonald’s USA, issued a statement acknowledging the severity of the issue and affirming their commitment to ensuring compliance with all labor laws.

McDonald’s Safety Solutions

In response to the labor law breaches, Chris Bardell, the owner/operator of the affected New Orleans locations, has taken action. He introduced mandatory child labor law trainings for his restaurant managers and conducted regular audits to ensure compliance with labor regulations.