'Friends' superstar Courteney Cox woos fans by joining viral ‘ McDonald's Grimace Shake’ trend- Watch

'Friends' superstar Courteney Cox has joined the viral ‘McDonald's Grimace Shake’ trend. On Sunday, Cox took to Instagram and shared a video of hers sipping the Grimace Shake. In the video Cox tells "So apparently it's Grimace's birthday and I have seen lot of people drink this shake and weird stuff happens but I had half of it and I don't feel anything". Seconds later, she drops the glass of drink and her dog Lily is seen licking it. Cox yells "Lily let go" and but seconds later, the dog transforms into a gigantic version of itself. Cox is seen shocked and frightened by what happened. Screengrab from 'Friends' superstar Courteney Cox's video while doing the viral ‘ McDonald's Grimace Shake’ trend(Instagram)

Cox captioned the video as "Happy f**king Birthday Grimace! #grimace #grimaceshake".

The ‘McDonald's Grimace Shake’ trend revolves around a blueberry and cereal-flavoured purple milkshake introduced by McDonald’s. The drink has been named after Grimace which is a lovable, spherical-shaped, purple giant fictional character from the food company. In 2021, Brian Bates, a manager of McDonald's in Canada told CBC News that Grimace "is an enormous taste bud, but a taste bud nonetheless." As per Bates, the purpose of Grimace is to show the food tastes good.

ALSO READ| BTS' Suga attends brother's wedding, leaves him emotional with speech

Afterwards, McDonald's said gave a statement about Grimace to People magazine. "Whether he's a taste bud, a milkshake or just your favorite purple blob – the best part about Grimace is that he means different things to different people. "Whatever he is, we're just proud our bestie makes people happy," read the statement.

McDonald's is currently celebrating Grimace's birthday with fun new menu items. The food company has launched a Grimace's Birthday Meal which includes a limited-edition purple milkshake, the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and fries.

Interestingly, Grimace was first introduced back in 1972 as an evil character. He had the same purple shape but four arms. In an advertisement at the time, he was shown as swiping all of the cups from McDonaldland to stop anyone from having milkshakes or Coca-Cola.