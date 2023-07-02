BTS' Suga attends brother's wedding, leaves him emotional with speech

BTS singer Suga attended the wedding of his older brother, Min Geum Jae at a hotel in Daegu on Sunday. Several photos and videos of the singer from the wedding have surfaced. Going by them, Suga delivered a congratulatory speech for the newlyweds and left his brother in tears. Also read: SUGA of BTS performed at his home ground, Seoul for his SUGA Agust D Tour BTS member Suga's brother tied the knot on Sunday.

Suga leaves brother emotional with speech

At the wedding, Suga delivered a speech and extended best wishes to his brother and now sister-in-law. As per the translation, he expressed gratitude towards his brother who encouraged him to pursue a career in music. “First of all, I want to say thank you. I'm Min Yoon gi, the younger brother, who is the groom in this wedding... why are you crying right now? Don't cry now,” Suga told his brother who began crying, as roughly translated from leaked videos. The two went on to share a hug before Suga continued his speech.

Inside the wedding

Meanwhile, several photos of Suga, looking dapper, in his suited avatar from the wedding are circulating online. One of the photos also features special wreaths reading his name ‘BTS Suga Min Yoon Gi', sent by the singer for the couple.

Suga's brother's wedding

According to kbizoom.com and Sports Chosun, the wedding was held in private, with the presence of close family members and acquaintances. Reportedly, Min Geum Jae's wedding had the fathers of the bride and groom, instead of an officiant. Suga joined them too on the stage and left the room full of people emotional.

For the unversed, Min Yoon Gi and his brother Min Geum Jae are known for their resemblance in appearance. The singer immediately rushed to Daegu, right after wrapping up his solo world tour, to celebrate his brother's D-day. His gesture has gained a lot of admiration from his fans.

Suga recently finished his August D-Day Tour concert, which was held at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium last month. It was a two-day concert, as a part of his world tour which had 25 shows in a total of 10 cities. He will be next holding the encore concert SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE FINAL at KSPO Dome in Songpa, Seoul. It is slated to take place on August 4 and 6.

