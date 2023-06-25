BTS: Jungkook gives shoutout to Suga from audience, Jimin and V do a little dance as they attend his Seoul concert

BTS member Suga brought his two-month-long D-Day world tour to a close with his last concert in Seoul, South Korea. As BTS ARMY gathered inside the venue, three special fans of Suga also attended the concert to show support for their 'hyung (elder brother)'. They were none other than Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook. (Also Read | Suga performs in Seoul, Twitter reacts to the soulful concert) BTS' Jimin, V and Jungkook attended Suga's Seoul show.

Jimin, V and Jungkook at Suga's show

Several videos and pictures were shared on social media platforms by fans who attended the concert. In a video, Suga pointed at the trio standing in the audience. He said, "My brothers are here today. Thank you so much, guys." While the fans screamed, Jimin did a little dance with his ARMY bomb and made finger hearts. V and Jungkook also grooved as they made peace and heart signs. For the event, Jimin wore a grey sweatshirt and pants, V opted for a jacket with trousers and Jungkook was seen in a white T-shirt and shorts.

Jungkook cheers for Suga

As Suga spoke on stage after his show, Jungkook screamed from the audience. He shouted into the mic, "Yoongi, Yoongi! Well done. Good luck at KSPO Dome. Fighting!" While Jungkook cheered for Suga, Jimin and V looked at him. Fans were heard shouting and laughing at his words.

Suga about performing with the BTS members

At the end of the show, Suga said to the fans, "The next time I'm on stage, there should be seven of us. Shouldn't that's how it should be? Don't you agree? Anyways thank you so much. I was so happy today." He also said, "I'm sure that today will not be the last day. I mean there might be another solo concert three years from now."

Suga announces Seoul concert

As he said that he would wrap up the show with the last song, fans started screaming and asking him not to. Suga then announced August D-Day Tour Seoul Encore Concert on August 4-6 this year at the Olympic Park KSPO Dome. At the end of the show, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook left the venue together. Jungkook waved at the fans as he walked out of the concert venue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON