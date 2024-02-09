Measles outbreak in Switzerland: A school shut, cases unknown

Switzerland's hospitality management school- EHL Hospitality Business- closed its campus in Lausanne after cases of measles were reported in students. The school said in a statement on its website, “We have been compelled to close the Lausanne campus from Feb. 3 to Feb. 18 inclusive.” Switzerland Measles Outbreak: A vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is seen.(AP)

Measles outbreak in Switzerland: What has the school said?

The school will reopen on February 19, the statement informed without revealing how many students were infected by measles.

The students are currently isolated and recovering under medical care, it said. Since January, six students have contracted measles and about 20 others have had symptoms, local media reports claimed.

“We have a responsibility to take all possible measures to limit possible spread, and after careful consideration, closing the campus is the best guarantee of this,” head of the EHL Group, Markus Venzin, said.

Measles outbreak in Switzerland: Other measures being taken

Additionally, the vaccination status of all students, staff and teachers on campus will be checked.

"If necessary, get vaccinated and limit social interactions in the coming days, especially with people at risk," the school said.

Measles- a highly contagious viral infectious disease- is transmitted via droplets when infected people cough or sneeze. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose or inflammation in the nose and throat, followed by a rash. Measles can be prevented with two doses of vaccine.