Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Megadrought plaguing western US is the worst in 1,200 years
world news

Megadrought plaguing western US is the worst in 1,200 years

The “megadrought” - a dry spell that lasts two decades or more - surpassed a drought from the late 1500s that was previously identified as the driest going back to at least the year 800, according to the paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change.
From 2000 to 2021, temperatures in the region were 0.91 degrees Celsius above the average levels from 1950 to 1999. In picture - A kayaker paddles in Lake Oroville California.(AP)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Agencies | , Stockholm

The drought that has engulfed southwestern North America since 2000 is the most severe in 1,200 years, according to a new academic study.

The “megadrought” - a dry spell that lasts two decades or more - surpassed a drought from the late 1500s that was previously identified as the driest going back to at least the year 800, according to the paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The current megadrought is more extreme because of the heat and low rainfall from summer 2020 through summer 2021, with conditions also exacerbated by human-caused climate change.

“Without climate change, the past 22 years would have probably still been the driest period in 300 years,” University of California Los Angeles geographer Park Williams, the lead author, said Monday in a statement. “But it wouldn’t be holding a candle to the megadroughts of the 1500s, 1200s or 1100s.”

The research, which studied an area from southern Montana to northern Mexico between the Pacific Ocean and Rocky Mountains, found that warmer temperatures and increasing evaporation are drying out soil and vegetation.

From 2000 to 2021, temperatures in the region were 0.91 degrees Celsius above the average levels from 1950 to 1999. Researchers used tree rings to track soil moisture over the centuries.

RELATED STORIES

Plastic beyond planet’s safe limit: Study

The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet, and production caps are urgently needed, scientists have concluded for the first time.

There are an estimated 350,000 different manufactured chemicals on the market and large volumes of them end up in the environment.

The study was undertaken, by the Stockholm Resilience Centre.

Chemicals and plastics are affecting biodiversity, piling additional stress on already stressed ecosystems.

Pesticides kill living organisms indiscriminately and plastics are ingested by living things.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states drought
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP