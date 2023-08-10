Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift concert as Prince Harry tours Asia, here's why fans are surprised

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert held at the iconic SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, during the California leg of the tour, Meghan embraced her inner Swiftie, mingling with thousands of ecstatic fans as Taylor Swift took the stage.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 25, 2021 Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle speaks during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park in New York City.(AFP)

An exclusive source confirmed to PEOPLE that Meghan, couldn't resist the allure of Swift's performance, and was spotted among the cheering crowd, radiating enthusiasm and energy. As Taylor Swift embarked on a nostalgic journey through her Fearless era, inviting the audience to relive their high school memories, Meghan leapt from her seat and sang along joyfully to the hit track "You Belong with Me."

Page Six was the first to unveil this star-studded rendezvous, revealing that Meghan was accompanied by her close friend, Lucy Fraser. Despite Prince Harry's absence, who is currently abroad, Meghan's presence created quite the stir.

Meghan's presence at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has surprised many netizens considering Swift had refused to participate in her podcast despite a handwritten note sent by the Duchess. Swift not only rejected the note but didn't even bother responding herself.

After searching the entire internet for images fans were left aghast as to why there are no images of Meghan at the concert.

Meanwhile, across the globe, Prince Harry ventured to Asia, commencing his engagements in Tokyo. The Duke of Sussex was captured on camera at Haneda Airport, setting the stage for the upcoming ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, scheduled for Wednesday in Singapore.

