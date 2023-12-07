Meghan Markle could be dropped by her talent agency over new book row, says royal author

A royal author has claimed that Meghan Markle could be dropped by her talent agency because of Omid Scobie’s new controversial book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. Angela Levin, while speaking to GB News, said that Patrick Christys that William Morris Endeavour is “horrified” imagining what consequences the Sussex brand could have as a result of the book.

Meghan Markle arrives for Variety's Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2023 (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)(AFP)

Angela said that the controversy around the race row can affect Meghan, and she might as well be dropped by the agency. “They said they were ‘horrified’, that can’t just be about the two names that were mentioned, it must be about their client, Meghan,” she said. “It seems to me that they will think very carefully what they do next. I have never heard such a well known agency be clear with how they feel."

Angela added, "Meghan needs to be very careful. A lot of people have dropped her. The agency have told her to ‘stop moaning’, because people are ‘getting fed up’ with it. If they know feel they have an even harder job to do in order to get her famous, it’s going to be difficult.”

On being asked if Meghan may be dropped by the talent agency, Angela responded, “Yes.” “It is going to be very difficult to get the glamour she wants”, she said.

The controversy arose after two “racist” royals were named in the Dutch edition of Omid Scobie’s new book. The book was released on Tuesday, November 28. Later, the book was removed from the shelves across the Netherlands. It will reportedly be back on the shelves again on December 8.

Back in March 2021, Meghan, who is biracial, told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a member of the family had said something about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Archie was born in May 2019.

