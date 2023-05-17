Meghan Markle heckled at gala entrance - Bystander asks, "How do you feel being part of two broken families?"

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, experienced an unexpected moment of confrontation as she arrived at a gala in New York alongside Prince Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland. The incident occurred during the Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was set to be honored as a feminist champion.

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Meghan will be in New York Tuesday, May 16, 2023, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary.(AP)

As she stepped out of a blacked-out SUV outside the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan, a bystander shouted at the Duchess: “Meghan, how do you feel being part of two broken families!?” The heckling momentarily disrupted the glamorous atmosphere surrounding the event, leaving onlookers astonished.

Undeterred by the incident, Meghan took to the stage to accept her award and deliver an empowering speech. In her address, she encouraged the audience to become the visionaries of their own lives, emphasizing the importance of daily acts of service and inspiring the next generation of women to join the movement for an equitable world.

Clad in a stunning £1,500 Johanna Ortiz dress, £1,000 Tom Ford stilettos, and a matching £900 Carolina Herrera bag, the Duchess exuded elegance as she walked on stage to the empowering anthem "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys. She expressed gratitude to Gloria Steinem, a renowned feminist activist, for her incredible friendship and mentorship.

Meghan shared her personal connection to Ms. Magazine, a publication founded by Gloria Steinem, which played a role in her upbringing. Reflecting on her childhood, she recalled seeing the magazine's diversity of representation and thought-provoking articles on topics ranging from motherhood and domestic violence to equity and the poverty line.

The Duchess's appearance at the gala marked a notable return to the public eye after a brief period of keeping a low profile in Montecito. Her absence from the King's Coronation, which coincided with Prince Archie's fourth birthday, raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about her relationship with the royal family.

While Meghan's night was initially marred by the heckling incident, her poise and grace shone through as she gracefully addressed the audience. Despite the momentary clash amidst the glitz and glamour, the Duchess remained focused on her mission to promote gender and racial equity, recognizing the tireless work of incredible leaders in the field.

As the evening concluded, Meghan Markle left an indelible mark on the Women of Vision awards, standing as a powerful and influential woman in her own right. Her commitment to fostering an equitable world resonated with all those in attendance, reminding everyone that even in the face of adversity, she remains steadfast in her dedication to making a positive impact.

While the heckling incident may have briefly overshadowed the gala, it served as a reminder that Meghan Markle's journey continues to be scrutinized. Nonetheless, her ability to rise above such challenges and use her platform to advocate for change further solidifies her position as a force for progress and empowerment.

