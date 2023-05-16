Is Harry and Meghan's time with the Royals over? Expert says coronation may have been the 'beginning of the end'

Prince Harry's recent return to London for the coronation of King Charles III has sparked speculation about the future of his relationship with the royal family. While it was a momentous occasion, some commentators believe it could also mark a farewell of sorts for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. King Charles III will hope to keep a lid on those tensions when his royally blended family joins as many as 2,800 guests for the new king’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. All except Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who won’t be attending.(AP)

In the eyes of Nick Bullen, editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, it appears that there is little urgency for Prince Harry to make a swift return to London. Adding to this, Meghan Markle has displayed a lack of enthusiasm for revisiting the city. Bullen speculates that this could mark the initiation of a gradual disengagement between the Sussexes and the royal family.

During his brief visit, Harry kept a low profile and stayed out of the spotlight. Unlike other members of the royal family who were seen attending events and dinners leading up to the coronation, there were no public sightings of Harry. It appears he chose to maintain a low-key presence throughout the entire visit.

According to Bullen, the royal family was unaware of Harry's plans for the afternoon following the coronation ceremony until the day of the event. While there was some anticipation that he might join in the family's festivities, it transpired that Harry had to leave as he had a flight to catch and couldn't stay any longer.

Looking ahead, Harry may have future reasons to visit London. He currently has ongoing lawsuits against British tabloids, which may require his presence for court proceedings. Additionally, he could make a trip to see his cousin Princess Eugenie after the birth of her second child, as they reportedly share a close bond. Furthermore, the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, may bring Harry back to Europe, potentially allowing him to stop over in his former home.

However, the state of Harry's relationship with his brother Prince William remains uncertain. According to Bullen, there were no signs of reconciliation or communication between the two during Harry's visit for the coronation.

At present, Prince Harry has returned to his home in Montecito, California, following the coronation. Whether or not he will pay future visits to the royal family in London is yet to be seen. The dynamics within the family and the evolving circumstances surrounding Harry's personal and professional endeavors will likely determine the extent of his future interactions with the British royal household.