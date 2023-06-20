Meghan Markle is NOT signing a ‘mega-bucks’ deal with luxury goods company Dior: Report

Meghan Markle is not signing a “mega-bucks” deal with Dior, new reports have claimed. The Daily Mail on Sunday, June 18, reported that Meghan “may be on the brink of signing a major deal with French couture house Dior to make her a face of the company.” However, Page Six Style has now learned that no such contract is in the works.

Meghan Markle is not signing a “mega-bucks” deal with Dior, new reports have claimed (sussexroyal/Instagram)

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Telegraph that these claims were not true, and a Dior source claimed the house’s team was “nonplussed as to how the story came about.”

The Daily Mail’s article was published days after Spotify decided to axe Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. “There have been rumors for weeks that [Markle’s] about to sign a deal with Dior which has put the gossip mill into overdrive,” a “prominent Beverly Hills socialite” told the outlet. “If she pulls that off, then no one will remember that her silly little podcast got cancelled after one season.”

Meghan’s podcast will not be renewed for a second season. Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.

After the end of the first season, Spotify was reportedly planning to release a second season. Sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed the couple would stop making Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and appear for interviews that do not speak well of the Royal Family.

The axing of the show comes after it was reported that Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan and Harry’s podcast’s failure. Spotify laid off about 6% of its 6,600 workforce back in January. Redundancies are now said to be reaching 2% of the streaming platform’s workforce, according to New York Post.