Meghan ‘sent’ Prince Harry to London to see if…: Royal expert's bizarre claim

Meghan Markle sent her husband Prince Harry to the UK as the couple aims to target the royal family again, royal commentator Angela Levin claimed. Talking about Prince Harry's surprise visit to the UK owing to the start of a privacy case that the Duke of Sussex and others including Sir Elton John have brought against Associated Newspapers, Angela Levin claimed that Prince Harry “wants to crash the monarchy” and “take over with Meghan” which would ultimately make his wife the “in-charge.”

Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: ‘Moved out of UK because…’: Prince Harry slams royal family in shock testimony

“Meghan has sent him over, because he wouldn’t do anything that she wouldn’t agree to, to see whether he would be allowed back in America because of the drugs," the royal expert added.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry talked about his past drug usage which could have landed him in hot water with US security, it was earlier reported. Prince Harry had revealed in the tell-all that he “drank heavily,” used cocaine and smoked pot saying that while he only used coke as a teen, he experimented with psychedelics well into his adulthood.

Read more: ‘I love my country’: Why Prince Harry said this in phone hacking trial

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility. That means Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs," ,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani earlier said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON