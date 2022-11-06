Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This was Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for Queen Elizabeth but corgis…

world news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:19 AM IST

Meghan Markle: The monarch saw the gift and said that it "can keep my dogs company".

Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was not able to adjust to the royal family as the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 but one thing she was able to get right was her Christmas gifts to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

For her first gift to Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas, Meghan Markle gave a singing toy hamster on a string. The monarch saw the gift and said that it "can keep my dogs company".

“Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty. It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy,” Express UK reported.

Even though the monarch was amused by the gift, she was not able to enjoy it as her corgis chose to maul the toy to pieces.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live in the United States. Reflecting on her life now, Meghan Markle said that the early years of being a parent are challenging.

“But, for me, it’s monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up.”

“I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it. 'For me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning," she added.

“And then it's like feed all three of the dogs - because we just got another dog - and then it's get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind,” she further said.

Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

prince harry meghan markle meghan markle queen elizabeth ii royal family
