Kate Middleton rift? Meghan Markle's feelings ‘stem from hatred, jealousy' as…

A royal commentator slammed Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle claiming that the couple's entire documentary is based on Meghan Markle’s “hatred and jealously” towards Kate Middleton.

Kelly, who was joined by British commentators Sophie Corcoran and Leilani Dowding, blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries.

“Believe it or not this couple is still complaining, From the Montecito mansion, with two beautiful, perfectly healthy children, a little chicken coop and flower garden out back, matching Ugg’s for Meghan and her toddler, all royal titles still in tact complete with matching stationary, and nearly $200 million dollars in the bank thanks to their insatiable desire to finally tell their story," the royal commentator said.

“Like to Oprah. And on Spotify. And to NY Magazine. And in a memoir. And … well you get the point," the royal commentator added.

Rebecca English agreed with Kelly and said that the Sussexes have “overstepped their play for sympathy in ways that stretched the truth past its breaking point.”

“What [Meghan] really wanted was control because she’s a manipulator,” Corcoran said. “She wanted to be able to manipulate. She couldn’t manipulate the press in the U.K. That’s why she was angry. She couldn’t force people to write the stories she wanted them to write so therefore she left … so she could write the stories in her own perspective," Sophie Corcoran said.

“This entire documentary has stemmed from a hatred and a jealously of Kate. That is the reason this entire thing exists and the entire problem with the royal family and Harry and Meghan exist. Meghan cannot stand Kate because Kate is beautiful, she is elegant, she is going to be queen, and she is the center of attention. Megan will never be the center of attention," the royal commentator added.

