Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal family pic for 2022 Christmas card. The children are so grown up, says internet

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a new family picture for their annual Christmas card for 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official social media accounts today to share the photograph, clicked by Matt Porteous, who has documented the family in the past. It shows the family taking a walk on a sunny day in Norfolk this year. Netizens loved the royal family's adorable moment in the snap and remarked how much the children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - have grown up. Keep scrolling to know more details. (Also Read | Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to Princess Diana, Queen for first official portrait with Prince William: Read details)

Prince William and Kate Middleton release the family picture for their Christmas card

Every year, the Royal family members take part in an annual tradition in which they reveal the favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas. Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas card for 2022 is also here, and it shows the couple taking a walk on a sunny day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Check it out below.

The photograph shows Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids holding each other's hands. While the Prince of Wales wore a navy button-down and denim jeans with sports shoes, a metal strap watch and a leather belt, Kate chose a white lace Mandarin collar blouse, dark blue denim jeans and sneakers for the Christmas photo. As for Prince George, he wore a half sleeve Polo shirt and shorts, Charlotte chose a romper, and Louis donned a striped Polo and shorts.

Netizens loved the family's adorable Christmas picture and took to the comments section to express the same. Some even quipped that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had grown so much. One user wrote, "This is so beautiful and the children are all so grown up. Seasons Greetings." Another commented, "Aww what a beautiful picture for your Christmas card! And how the kids have grown." A fan remarked, "Such a lovely family."

Earlier, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla released their Christmas card picture on Sunday, clicked by Samir Hussein. Check it out below.

King Charles and Camilla's picture was taken at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September when he was still the Prince of Wales.