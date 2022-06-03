Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, read details inside

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the members of the Royal family marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, on June 2. The Queen with Princess Royal Anne, Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appeared on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Colour parade. As the Royal family members made the appearance, many fans were delighted after noticing Kate's subtle tribute to the late Princess Diana. Scroll ahead to know all the details of Kate's ensemble and her Diana homage.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 70 years of reign on the throne with other Royal family members. Kate Middleton arrived at the ceremony with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and later joined Queen Elizabeth, other family members and her kids on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The Duchess of Cambridge chose one of her classic white coat dresses by Alexander McQueen for the occasion. (Also Read: Kate Middleton pays tribute to Queen, Diana and Prince William in 40th birthday pics: Fans say future queen)

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis(Reuters)

Kate teamed the white coat dress with a Philip Treacy hat in navy and white, a pair of sapphire drop earrings and a sleek chain with a sapphire pendant that matched her famous engagement ring. The sapphire drop earrings belonged to Diana - Princess of Wales, and Prince William and Harry's mother. The lovely tribute to the late Princess of Wales delighted many of Kate and Diana's followers.

Kate Middleton pays a tribute to Princess Diana. (Pinterest, Reuters)

Additionally, Kate recycled her coat dress for the Trooping the Colour Parade. She had earlier worn the ensemble at the G7 summit in Cornwall, held last year. Her decision to repeat an outfit for such a high-profile event is not a new concept. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her conscious approach to her wardrobe and for recycling old ensembles for significant events.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II, who became the Queen at 25, is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne. For Thursday's Trooping the Colour parade, the Queen wore a dusky dove blue dress designed by Angela Kelly. Additionally, her Platinum Jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday extravaganza. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also attended the occasion, but did not stand on the balcony as they are not working members of the Royal family.