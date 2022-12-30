Year Ender: Meghan Markle's 2022 revelations on Kate, royal family and life

Meghan Markle spoke directly to the public in 2022 through 12 episodes of her podcase Archetypes and six hours of her Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’. Among major revelations, Prince Harry's wife told the world that she was forced to work after her son Archie was nearly caught up in a fire. She also talked about her experiences in school, her first meeting with Kate Middleton and her Nigerian ancestry.

Archie caught in fire

Meghan Markle said that Archie was nearly caught up in a nursery fire during a 2019 tour of South Africa but she and Prince Harry had to go back out to work anyway.

"Archie was what, four and a half months old? And the moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. He was going to get ready to go down for his nap. We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga, and there was this moment where I'm standing on a tree stump and I'm giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there's been a fire at the residence. What? There's been a fire in the baby's room. What?", Meghan Markle said.

Meeting Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle said, "Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner and I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot."

"It's like I was a hugger," she said, adding, "I've always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through to the inside…that there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door, and you go 'Oh…OK we can relax now.' But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me,” Meghan Markle said.

Meghan Markle on Prince William

Meghan Markle was seen in the documentary reacting to the news that former Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf had released her private messages.

Meghan Markle was seen saying, "I know," before telling Prince Harry, It's your brother. I'm not going to say anything about your brother, but it's so obvious."

Meghan Markle's Nigerian ancestry

Meghan Markle said that she "had genealogy done a couple of years ago," and is "43 percent Nigerian."

“I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are like 'What!'”, Meghan Markle said.

