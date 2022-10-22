Meghan Markle will ‘never comprehend’ Queen Elizabeth’s pain as…: Royal expert

As Meghan Markle opened up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II weeks after the passing away of the late monarch, a royal expert claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has no “remorse in her soul” for the pain and heartbreak that she forced Queen Elizabeth to endure.

“I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” Meghan Markle had told Variety while talking about Queen Elizabeth II in first remarks since her death.

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like," Meghan Markle shared.

Royal expert Richard Eden slammed Meghan Markle saying, “Now former Suits actress Meghan has told US entertainment magazine Variety how it was ‘so beautiful’ to look at the legacy the Queen was able to leave ‘on so many fronts’ but she has showed an almost total lack of contrition for any heartache she might have caused the late monarch.”

