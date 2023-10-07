Meghan Markle smiles for a groupfie in Los Angeles before heading to NYC for Mental Health Day event

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had a friendly encounter with a journalist and two other friends in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 42-year-old royal posed for a selfie with Jen Su, a TV host, who shared the photo on her Instagram account.

“Arrived in L.A. and ran right into the fabulous Meghan Markle. Amazing way to start the trip!” Su wrote in the caption, that they had a “nice conversation” in a parking lot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo was posted on the same day that PEOPLE exclusively reported that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry would attend an event in New York City next week for World Mental Health Day.

The couple, who are also the founders of the Archewell Foundation, will host ‘The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age’ on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The event will provide a platform for parents who are facing mental health challenges in today’s digital world.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry reveals Prince William treated Meghan Markle like a ‘convicted felon’ in his memoir

The summit will feature parents who have lost their children due to their social media use. The parents have been working with the Archewell Foundation for the past year, according to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families,” the spokesperson quoted to PEOPLE.

Meghan and Harry will join Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to discuss the importance of this work and explore potential solutions, in a conversation moderated by Carson Daly, Board Member of Project Healthy Minds.

This will be Meghan and Harry’s first trip to N.Y.C. since they attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May, where Meghan was honored. The next day, they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” according to their spokesperson.

Meghan and Harry, who are parents to two children, Archie and Lilibet, have been vocal advocates for mental health. They have supported World Mental Health Day and Mental Health Awareness Month with a focus on youth in recent years. In 2020, they joined the Teenager Therapy podcast and talked to high school students from California about mental health. In May, they met with teens from AHA! Santa Barbara and discussed how social media affects mental well-being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Hillary Clinton torches Donald Trump, says the former President's supporters need ‘deprogramming’ like ‘cult members’

Before they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry also participated in several mental health-related engagements, such as meeting with OneWave, an Australian surf group that raises awareness for mental health, and visiting Waves for Change, an organization that supports mentors who provide mental health services to vulnerable young people in South Africa.