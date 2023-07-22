Meghan Markle ‘struggling in Hollywood’ despite signing top talent agency, PR expert says

Meghan Markle is reportedly "struggling in Hollywood" even after signing a top talent agency in April. She has not yet announced any of her upcoming plans. A PR expert, however, suggestef that she could be facing some difficulty finding "her footing in Hollywood.”

Meghan Markle arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands on April 15, 2022 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(AP)

Kieran Elsby said that three months is a "longer period of time than is typically expected" to secure deals, according to GBNews. Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s Spotify deal was recently snubbed after only one series. However, they still have their Netflix partnership, and Meghan has already signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME).

‘Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood’

Kieran said that Meghan will be a "a major coup for the agency" following the deal. "It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestige agency," he told The Mirror.

"However, it's been three months since the news broke and we've heard nothing since. This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood,” Kieran added.

Kieran said there could be a few explanations as to why there is a lack of progress for Meghan with her upcoming projects. "It's possible that Meghan is still in the early stages of developing her projects and doesn't want to announce anything until she's sure they're ready,” he said. "It's also possible that she's been rejected from potential partnership deals, which could be demoralizing and make her reluctant to share her plans with the public."

‘Of course, with Meghan anything is possible’

Kieran also suggested that Meghan is "simply taking her time to figure out what she wants to do next." He said: "She's also said in the past that she's done with acting, and she seems to be more interested in producing and creating content.”

He added, "I think it's more likely that we'll see her launch a new lifestyle brand or start a foundation. That way she is in control and basically need sponsors, which should be easier to find. I think her charity work will continue as she has a strong passion for it, and also it is essential that most Hollywood stars have a charity to work and support. Of course, with Meghan anything is possible, she is ambitious, so she could surprise us all with her next move."