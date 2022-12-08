Meghan Markle talks of Prince Harry's candle-lit proposal: ‘It was a magnum’

During the Netflix documentary on the Sussexes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were asked about how the Duke of Sussex proposed to Meghan Markle.

"I wanted to do it earlier but I had to ask permission from my grandmother," Prince Harry said, as personal photographs of the couple looking happy together play out in the background.

"I couldn't do it outside of the UK. I did buy a bottle of champagne while she was roasting a chicken, which slightly gave the game away," Prince Harry said.

Meghan Markle laughed and said, "It was a magnum."

He proposed in the middle of a walled garden in what appears to be Kensington Palace, overlooked by staff flats.

“I got 15 of those electric candles... of course I got down on one knee," Prince Harry recalls, joking he was in a downward dog yoga position.

We then see footage from Meghan Markle's phone, where she whispers to a friend, "Oh my god Jess, it's happening. He told me not to peek," along with a grainy photo of Prince Harry proposing.

Meghan Markle then said,"I was like yes, we were so joyful and excited, it's like we're doing this.“

