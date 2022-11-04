Can you pass the UK citizenship test Meghan Markle found 'so hard'?

Meghan Markle revealed that she struggled to study for the UK citizenship tests saying that even Prince Harry had “no idea” about some of the questions that were asked in the exam. In her podcast series Archetypes titled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom’, Meghan Markle said that she prepared for the test “a couple of years ago” but did not mention if she actually took the test as she stepped down from her role as senior royal in 2020 and now lives in the United States.

“That citizenship exam is so hard! I was studying for it and I remember going: ‘Oh my goodness,’ I would ask my husband: ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And he’d be like: ‘Oh, I had no idea,’” Meghan Markle said.

The citizenship test costs 50 pounds and includes 24 questions compiled from around 3,000 facts about Britain. Applicants must answer 75% of the questions correctly within 45 minutes in order to pass.

Questions on UK laws, legal system, the UK’s history, culture, traditions and everyday life are asked in the test.

Applicants also should be over 18-years-old, have no criminal record, and pass an English language test in order to be eligible for UK citizenship. They must also prove that they have lived in the UK for at least five years.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle, an American citizen, planned to have dual citizenship in 2018 but did not follow through.

