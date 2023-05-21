What royal family wants to do with Meghan and Prince Harry's former UK house

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK home would be a "cold shower" for Prince Andrew, a royal biographer claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage by the King earlier this year. Reportedly, during Prince Harry's brief stay in the UK for his father's coronation, the property was used by him.

King Charles III had evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, their residence in Windsor.

Following this, King Charles wants his brother Prince Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage.

Royal commentator Tom Bower said that Prince Andrew "needs to come to terms with his fate".

“I think the King is right. He’s got to slim down the number of houses in the royal portfolio and Andrew has got to come to terms with his fate. He can no longer live like a duke. Frogmore will be a cold shower for him, but he’s just got to take it," Tom Bower said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given use of the five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth as a wedding present in 2018. The couple have barley lived in the residence over the last three years as they moved to the United States after stepping down from royal duties.

The Sussexes were reportedly given just several weeks to pack up their belongings from their UK home. However, after negotiations, it was agreed they would have it until after the coronation to move out, UK media reported.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the couple have been asked to leave their UK house, saying: "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

