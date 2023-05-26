Meghan Markle's ‘I was objectified’ claim countered by UK show boss and fellow models

In the grand saga of "Meghan Markle versus Game Show Glamour," the latest episode has seen the U.K.-based production company behind "Deal or No Deal" deliver a polite, yet firm retort to the Duchess of Sussex's critique of the game show's beauty-focused ethos.

Meghan Markle in classy black gown for magazine cover(Instagram/@campbelladdy)

Lucas Green, the Chief Content Officer of the production company, and now the defender of the game show realm, was queried by magazine, Variety, about Markle's comments. Her allegations? The show's briefcase models were reduced to "objectified bimbos."

"No," Green succinctly replied, clearly not subscribing to the Duchess's narrative, before adding, ‘but we are constantly evolving the format so that it isn’t the same show it was 15 plus years ago.’ A clever response, pointing out that time, like a good wine, brings maturity and change.

The Duchess, in her podcast ‘Archetypes,’ had brought up her briefcase-carrying stint on 'Deal or No Deal' in conversation with Paris Hilton. For Markle, the game show was a beauty pageant without a crown, where she felt "objectified" and had a "cookie-cutter" role to play.

‘I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance,’ she confessed. In Markle's view, the show was about pretty faces, not brilliant minds, despite being surrounded by smart women. The experience left her with a "pit in her stomach," a sentiment that no doubt resonated with her audience.

Her comments stirred up a storm in a teacup, prompting responses from former colleagues. Patricia Kara, a fellow briefcase model, retorted, "I do not share her experience at all. I never felt objectified." Quite the opposite, it seems, of the Duchess's take.

Kara further debunked Markle's claim of a 'padding station' backstage, saying that in all her years, such a thing "never existed." Model Donna Feldman sided with Kara, asserting she never felt like a "bimbo" on the job. Instead, she saw working with the likes of Howie Mandel as a stepping stone to bigger things.

So, as the stage lights dim on this game show drama, the question remains: Deal or no deal? Is it a case of different perspectives, or is someone not telling the full story? One thing's for sure, the game of opinions is never-ending, and the briefcases of personal experiences are as diverse as the contestants themselves. And in this particular episode, Lucas Green seems to be playing his cards right, acknowledging the past but focusing on the evolution of the show. After all, who doesn't love a good comeback story?

