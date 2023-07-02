Meghan Markle's Netflix project faces doubt without Prince Harry's support

Royal expert Angela Levin has shared her insights on Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's separate paths after stepping back from royal duties. In an interview with GB News, Levin highlighted Meghan's upcoming project, a preview of Charles Dickens's book "Great Expectations," which she sees as a feminist take on a man's world. However, Levin expressed skepticism about the project's success, citing previous adaptations of the novel. Notably, Meghan is pursuing this endeavor while remaining in the United States.

(FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)

In contrast, Prince Harry appears to have different plans. According to Levin, he is considering a trip to Africa, a place he holds dear and considers his second home. During his potential visit, he aims to focus on topics such as people and wildlife, reflecting his passion for the continent. Levin described Prince Harry as feeling happy and content in Africa.

These insights shed light on the divergent paths the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embarked on since their departure from the royal family. Meghan's focus on creative endeavors, specifically the adaptation of "Great Expectations," seems to align with her dedication to empowering women and exploring societal dynamics. Meanwhile, Prince Harry's affinity for Africa and his desire to advocate for its people and wildlife demonstrate his ongoing commitment to humanitarian and conservation causes.

As the couple continues to navigate their post-royal lives, their individual pursuits reflect their personal interests and aspirations. Meghan's work as a feminist and her stay in America indicate a desire to pursue projects that resonate with her values and allow her to make a meaningful impact. Prince Harry's affinity for Africa suggests his intention to leverage his platform and experiences to bring attention to important issues in the region.

While their paths may diverge for now, it remains to be seen how Meghan and Harry will collaborate on joint projects or align their individual efforts in the future. As they explore new avenues and endeavors, the world will eagerly follow their journey and see how they continue to make a difference in their respective spheres.

