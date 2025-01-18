Meghan Markle's podcast staff reportedly sought counselling after working with her

After portions of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, Vanity Fair provides more into the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after stepping down from the monarchy five years ago. This article helps to explain the rumours regarding Meghan’s behaviour at work and Harry’s difficulties in becoming a ‘normal’ American citizen. Vanity Fair's profile of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveals workplace stress linked to Meghan's projects, past bullying accusations, and Harry's struggle to adapt to American life while seeking a focus on charitable endeavors. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

The magazine claims that staff members who worked on Meghan’s projects, including her podcast, Archetypes, experienced huge stress, with some reportedly requiring long-term therapy or taking extended breaks.

A source described the working environment as “really, really, really awful” and “very painful.” Another individual alleged, “She’s constantly playing checkers – I’m not even going to say chess – but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”

The article compares these allegations to earlier bullying accusations made against Meghan during her time at Buckingham Palace, which she has consistently denied. In 2018, reports surfaced that she had allegedly bullied two personal assistants out of their roles, prompting an investigation by the Palace. However, the findings of that inquiry were never publicly disclosed.

Vanity Fair profile reveals Prince Harry's struggles

The Vanity Fair profile also examines Prince Harry, who has struggled to make friends in California and remains eager to reconnect with his family. The article claims Harry may not have fully anticipated the impact of his memoir, Spare. “I have very bad childhood trauma. Obviously. My mother was essentially murdered. What is it about me that didn’t make me one of these bad guys?” Harry wrote.

“He wanted to do a podcast about disabled people who compete in the Invictus Games. But there’s no crossover between the audience who would listen to that and people who want to hear about Harry’s life,” a former staffer told Vanity Fair. Meghan was described by some colleagues as a demanding boss.

One individual recounted, “You don’t tell the couple ‘no.’ I left because I couldn’t live with myself anymore.”

“If Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better,” another told the Magazine.

Vanity Fair lamented Prince Harry as someone who would prefer to focus on charitable work. “I think he probably wants to be left alone and be able to go kiss babies every once in a while but not have to worry about money. I don’t think he wants to be famous the way Meghan wants to be famous,” a source noted.