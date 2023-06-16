Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast won't be renewed as royal couple fails to meet productivity benchmark

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast will not be renewed for a second season, it has been reported. Her Archetypes podcast has been at the centre of a few controversies, including spreading misinformation on Covid-19 vaccine. The show was also accused of making antisemitic comments and using racial slurs. Earlier reports claimed that Spotify paid Prince Harry Harry and Meghan $25 million for singing for a lucrative audio deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Insiders close to Spotify have claimed the royal couple failed to meet the productivity benchmark that was needed to receive the full payout, according to Wall Street Journal. Meghan, however, is reportedly planning to create more podcasts.

After the end of the first season, Spotify was reportedly planning to release a second season. Sources close to Meghan and Harry have claimed the couple would stop making Netflix documentaries, publishing memoirs and appear for interviews that do not speak well of the Royal Family.

The axing of the show comes after it was reported that Spotify may slash 200 more jobs after Meghan and Harry’s podcast’s failure. Spotify laid off about 6% of its 6,600 workforce back in January. Redundancies are now said to be reaching 2% of the streaming platform’s workforce, according to New York Post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spotify’s head of podcast business, Sahar Elhabashi, wrote in a blog post, “We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce.”

“Unfortunately, this means saying goodbye to close colleagues and friends. We know news like this is never easy, especially for those impacted. These decisions are not something we take lightly. I want to express my appreciation for everything those leaving have done for podcasting and Spotify,” he added.

The podcast is described on Spotify as “a podcast where we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” It features interviews with famous women, but Markle has also revealed a lot about herself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Markle discussed the concept of ambition with Serena Williams during the inaugural episode of the podcast. She also opened up about her struggles while living with the royal family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON