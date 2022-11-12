Melania 'not happy' on Donald Trump's White House comeback plans: Report

Melania Trump is “not happy” and that could be a problem for a new campaign by her husband Donald Trump, a biographer said. Melania Trump did not appreciate reports on her after the midterm elections, especially the part about Donald Trump reportedly blaming her for pushing Mehmet Oz as a Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, CNN reported.

“Showing up in a news story is not something the ultra-private Melania Trump enjoys, and Trump was soon apologizing on Truth Social to her for what he called ‘made up’ stories about her involvement,” CNN correspondent Kate Bennett reported on CNN.

“She doesn’t like being in the news. She certainly doesn’t like her name being attached to the rants and ravings of her husband,” Kate Bennett later told Anderson Cooper.

“Things are a little chilly” in that area just now, she added.

“I don’ think she has any intention of being on the campaign trail,” Kate Bennett further said.

It was also reported earlier that Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner have “zero interest” in participating in campaigning, in sharp contrast to their enthusiastic support last time.

Donald Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller said.

"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Jason Miller said.

