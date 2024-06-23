 Merchant ship attacked by drone off coast of Yemen in Red Sea: UK agency | World News - Hindustan Times
Merchant ship attacked by drone off coast of Yemen in Red Sea: UK agency

AFP |
Jun 23, 2024 11:14 AM IST

Ships in and around the Red Sea have come under repeated attack for months by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen

A merchant ship was damaged by a drone attack in the Red Sea near Yemen early Sunday morning, though no injuries were reported, according to a British maritime security agency.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been firing barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea. (AP/File)
Vessels in and around the Red Sea have come under repeated attack for months by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen who say they are acting in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The attack occurred about 65 nautical miles (120 kilometres) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy.

"The Master of a merchant vessel reports being hit by uncrewed aerial system (UAS), resulting in damage to the vessel. All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," said a bulletin from the agency.

"Authorities are investigating," it added, offering no attribution for the attack.

On Saturday, the US Central Command, which has carried out retaliatory strikes against the Huthis over their attacks on shipping, said it had destroyed three nautical drones belonging to the group over the past 24 hours.

It also said the group had launched three anti-ship missiles into the Gulf of Aden, but no injuries or significant damage were reported.

World News / Merchant ship attacked by drone off coast of Yemen in Red Sea: UK agency
