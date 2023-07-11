Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp not working for many users in US

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp not working for many users in US

Reuters |
Jul 11, 2023 04:52 AM IST

As many as 13,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 5,400 and 1,870 users faced outages on Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Thousands of US users across Meta Platforms' social media offerings Instagram and Facebook, and messaging app WhatsApp reported outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

Meta logo is seen on smartphone in this illustration picture. (REUTERS)

As many as 13,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 5,400 and 1,870 users faced outages on Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
instagram social media facebook
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP