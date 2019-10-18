Mexican media reports capture of druglord “El Chapo” Guzman’s son

world

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 07:01 IST

Mexican security forces captured one of notorious drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons on Thursday, media reports said, after rumours of the detention led to fierce gunbattles in the city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel.

Mexican networks Televisa and Milenio both said security forces had confirmed the capture Ovidio Guzman, believed to be influential in the cartel along with his bother Ivan and Archivaldo since his father was imprisoned in the United States.

The Mexican government did not immediately respond to request for comment.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 07:01 IST