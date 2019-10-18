e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Mexican media reports capture of druglord “El Chapo” Guzman’s son

Mexican networks Televisa and Milenio both said security forces had confirmed the capture Ovidio Guzman, believed to be influential in the cartel along with his bother Ivan and Archivaldo since his father was imprisoned in the United States.

world Updated: Oct 18, 2019 07:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MEXICO CITY
The Mexican government did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The Mexican government did not immediately respond to request for comment. (REUTERS PHOTO)
         

Mexican security forces captured one of notorious drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons on Thursday, media reports said, after rumours of the detention led to fierce gunbattles in the city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel.

Mexican networks Televisa and Milenio both said security forces had confirmed the capture Ovidio Guzman, believed to be influential in the cartel along with his bother Ivan and Archivaldo since his father was imprisoned in the United States.

The Mexican government did not immediately respond to request for comment.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 07:01 IST

tags
top news
Despite IMF projections, India still among fastest growing economies: Nirmala Sitharaman
Despite IMF projections, India still among fastest growing economies: Nirmala Sitharaman
PM holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
PM holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
India has worked on fundamentals, but problems need to be addressed: IMF
India has worked on fundamentals, but problems need to be addressed: IMF
Teen jumps to death from 8th floor after stabbing 21-yr-old woman in Noida
Teen jumps to death from 8th floor after stabbing 21-yr-old woman in Noida
Matrimonial agency to refund Rs 50,000 to doctor for failing to find groom
Matrimonial agency to refund Rs 50,000 to doctor for failing to find groom
First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro
First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News