Mexico agrees to buy 35 million doses of Cansino Covid vaccine
Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week.world Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:39 IST
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the health ministry had on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy 35 million doses of Chinese firm Cansino Biologics’ Covid-19 vaccine.
Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week.
