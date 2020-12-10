e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Mexico agrees to buy 35 million doses of Cansino Covid vaccine

Mexico agrees to buy 35 million doses of Cansino Covid vaccine

Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week.

world Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:39 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mexico
Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week.
Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week. (REUTERS)
         

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the health ministry had on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy 35 million doses of Chinese firm Cansino Biologics’ Covid-19 vaccine.

Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Education minister Pokhriyal to interact with students; address key issues like CBSE exams
Education minister Pokhriyal to interact with students; address key issues like CBSE exams
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In