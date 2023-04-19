5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, buildings shake in capital

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook parts of southern Mexico on Tuesday night and was felt in the capital, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Mexico Earthquake: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook parts of Mexico.(Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The USGS said the earthquake struck near the coast of southern Guerrero state, about 60 miles (96 km) northwest of the beach resort of Acapulco.

In a post on Twitter, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said officials decided the magnitude of the quake did not merit activation of the city's seismic alarm system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON