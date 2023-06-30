Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Caught on camera: Robbers smash windows of jewellery store in Mexico City

Mallika Soni
Jun 30, 2023

The videos, which have been widely shared on social media, showed the three men whacking the windows.

Three men with sledgehammers and hatchets smashed glass windows at a luxury jewellery store in Mexico City as they snatched the merchandise and fled. The robbery was captured on video by bystanders who posted it on social media.

Mexico Robbery: The mall is located in Polanco.

The videos, which have been widely shared on social media, showed the three men whacking the windows, while a fourth man, was on the lookout, observing them quietly.

No mall security or police appear to be present on the scene.

Mexico City police chief said that police had worked through the night on the case and one suspect had been detained, as per news agency Associated Press. The mall is located in Polanco.

Mallika Soni

