Home / World News / Thousands suffer heat strokes on Hajj as temperatures soar: Saudi officials

Thousands suffer heat strokes on Hajj as temperatures soar: Saudi officials

ByMallika Soni
Jun 30, 2023 09:14 PM IST

Many elderly were among the pilgrims after a Covid-era maximum age limit was scrapped, officials said.

More than 2,000 people suffered heat stress during the hajj pilgrimage, Saudi officials said as per news agency AFP. Temperatures soared to 48 degrees Celsius during the annual rites as over 1.8 million worshippers performed the days-long hajj. Many elderly were among the pilgrims after a Covid-era maximum age limit was scrapped, officials said.

Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba.(AP)
Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba.(AP)

About 1,700 heat stress cases were recorded on Thursday alone, the Saudi health ministry said. "The number of heat stress cases since the beginning of this day has reached 1,721," the ministry said, urging people to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

Read more: Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Afghanistan: All you need to know

At least 230 people, many from Indonesia, died during the pilgrimage, according to numbers announced by various countries which did not list causes of death, AFP reported. According to the consul general of Indonesia at least 209 Indonesians died during the hajj. "It is inaccurate to say that a lot of Indonesian pilgrims died because of heat strokes," the consul general said acknowledging that some pilgrims had "fainted" during the pilgrimage "because of the heat".

Eight Algerians and four Moroccans died, officials said, while an Egypt said eight pilgrims from the country had passed away.

This comes as Saudi Arabia dispatched thousands of paramedics and set up field hospitals to help the pilgrims amid the biggest hajj this year since 2.5 million visitors came in pre-Covid 2019.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out