Home / World News / Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Afghanistan: All you need to know

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Afghanistan: All you need to know

ByMallika Soni
Jun 30, 2023 08:20 PM IST

Three cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever were reported in Takhar province.

As many as 36 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever have been reported in Afghanistan's Herat in the past two months, Khaama Press reported. Five people have died owing to the fever, it added while quoting Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy of public health of Herat. He said that the number of cases witnessed a rise this year, sparking concern among authorities about the spread of the disease.

A Taliban soldier walks in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)
A Taliban soldier walks in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)

Earlier, three cases of Congo hemorrhagic fever were reported in Takhar province and one of the three patients died. Over 90 people in Afghanistan have been infected by Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever during the last week and a total of seven people have died due to the disease during this summer, Khaama Press reported.

Hayatullah Emami, director of Takhar Provincial hospital, told Khaama Press, “We are fully prepared because this disease is not new, and we have better measures in Takhar provincial hospital than in the past.”

Read more: No Stephen Colbert/ Jimmy Kimmel or new episodes of these US shows because…

Najibullah Tawana, director of the health department of Balkh, said, “Ten positive cases of Congo have been recorded; sadly, we had two deaths. The Abu Ali Sinai regional hospital in Balkh has its own particular preparations, and the 50-bed Antani hospital is also ready.”

What is Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever?

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family and causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of 10-40 per cent.

“The CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter,” WHO said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out