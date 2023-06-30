Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in Afghanistan: All you need to know

As many as 36 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever have been reported in Afghanistan's Herat in the past two months, Khaama Press reported. Five people have died owing to the fever, it added while quoting Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy of public health of Herat. He said that the number of cases witnessed a rise this year, sparking concern among authorities about the spread of the disease. A Taliban soldier walks in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)

Earlier, three cases of Congo hemorrhagic fever were reported in Takhar province and one of the three patients died. Over 90 people in Afghanistan have been infected by Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever during the last week and a total of seven people have died due to the disease during this summer, Khaama Press reported.

Hayatullah Emami, director of Takhar Provincial hospital, told Khaama Press, “We are fully prepared because this disease is not new, and we have better measures in Takhar provincial hospital than in the past.”

Najibullah Tawana, director of the health department of Balkh, said, “Ten positive cases of Congo have been recorded; sadly, we had two deaths. The Abu Ali Sinai regional hospital in Balkh has its own particular preparations, and the 50-bed Antani hospital is also ready.”

What is Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever?

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family and causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of 10-40 per cent.

“The CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter,” WHO said.

