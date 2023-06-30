No Stephen Colbert/ Jimmy Kimmel or new episodes of these US shows because…
Unionized actors could also strike alongside the writers prompting fears that the shutdown may continue for a longer time.
Late-night US talk shows have been put on a long-term hiatus as a strike by Hollywood writers neared the two-month mark, pausing production of scripted shows as well as films. Unionized actors could also strike alongside the writers prompting fears that the shutdown may continue for a longer time.
These shows have been cancelled due to the writers strike:
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — NBC
Late Night With Seth Myers — NBC
Saturday Night Live — NBC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — HBO
Read more: Amid France unrest, Macron's tells parents, social media platforms: ‘Stop…’
Some shows have also paused work amid the longstanding strike. These are:
Stranger Things — Netflix
Cobra Kai — Netflix
Big Mouth — Netflix
American Horror Story— FX
Yellowjackets — Showtime
Billions — Showtime
The Chi — Showtime
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight — HBO
Hacks— Max
Penguin — Max
Duster— Max
1923 — Paramount
Severance — Apple TV
Metropolis — Apple TV
Daredevil: Born Again — Disney
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Abbott Elementary — ABC
Family Guy— Fox
American Dad — Fox
- Topics
- Strike