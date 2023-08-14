Michigan cops apologise after arresting 12-year-old black boy, here's why

Law Enforcement officials have apologised for the wrongful arrest of a 12-year-old black boy named Tashawn Bernard in Lansing, Michigan. The recent incident had sparked widespread uproar aftert the young boy was handcuffed and arrested while he was taking trash to a dumpster near his home in Lansing. Reportedly, cops mistook the boy's identity as it fit the description of a suspected car thief. The police department has called the incident "an unfortunate misunderstanding."

Notably, the arrest had drawn the ire of people against police after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the viral video of the incident, the father of the boy was seen arguing with a policeman over handcuffing his son and taking him away in a police vehicle.

“It’s unfortunate that incidents like this occur but through communication and sharing of information, we can help people understand the whole story. We understand that something like this has an impact on all parties involved,” Lansing police chief Ellery Sosobee said in a statement.

“As the Chief of Police, I want to apologize that this incident had such an effect on this young man and his family. I’m asking for the community to consider all the facts of the situation before making a judgment,” he added.

The mayor of Lansing also offered his apology to the boy and his family.

“I join Chief Sosebee in offering my apologies to the young man and to his family,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

“Our officers do their absolute best to protect Lansing, but in this case a mistake was made and we own it and apologise to those affected. As mayor, I once again offer my sincere apology to this young man,” added the Mayor.

The father of the young boy recalled the unfortunate incident and how he tried to convince the cops about his son's innocence.

“I was mad about it. My son would never do anything breaking the law. So I rushed over and I said, ‘What’s the problem? Why you have my son in handcuffs?’ Just like that,” shared the boy's father.

Meanwhile, the family of the young boy is contemplating legal action including a potential lawsuit in the wake of the incident which traumatised them and the youngster.

