Microsoft outage: Outlook, Copilot and Teams remain disrupted, over 200,000 user issues reported

Microsoft saw a massive global outage on Thursday, with services such as Outlook, Teams and Copilot disrupted. As efforts continue to restore the services, businesses relying on Microsoft have also been impacted.

Microsoft reported a widespread outage today that left users unable to access Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Amid the outage, Downdetector tracked a peak of about 200,000 reports of user issues across Microsoft services shortly after 1pm New York time, though the number of new reports has since declined for products including Outlook and Copilot. That, however, did not mean service was restored.

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In the latest update, Microsoft Corp stated that it was seeing positive results on its efforts to restart affected services and servers.

Also Read | Microsoft working on ‘alternate workstreams’ as outage fix fails to deliver expected results

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Deep Dive What caused the Microsoft outage affecting Outlook and Teams? Microsoft said several servers unexpectedly became unavailable, putting extra strain on the remaining infrastructure. The company said the elevated load was not caused by an increase in user traffic. Which Microsoft services were affected by the outage? The disruption affected Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and Copilot, as well as services including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive. Some businesses’ Microsoft connectors were also disrupted. How can users and administrators check Microsoft outage updates? Administrators can check the Microsoft 365 admin centre for incidents EX1550543 and MO1550821. If they cannot access it, Microsoft directed users to status.cloud.microsoft.

{{^usCountry}} The company added that remediation actions will be expanded as they confirm stability with the new changes applied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company added that remediation actions will be expanded as they confirm stability with the new changes applied. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Bloomberg, the company said it deployed certain fixes on the malfunctioning systems and route user traffic away from affected servers in a series of statements.

After initially struggling to identify the issue and test potential remedies, the company said in an update shortly after 6pm. New York time that it has observed “limited recovery in some regions.”

Also Read | Microsoft outage: Users report issues with Outlook, Microsoft 365, Store and other apps

Businesses linked to Microsoft also impacted

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The outage has also disrupted several other businesses which heavily rely on Microsoft, such as OpenAI and Anthropic. OpenAI said it was investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors, warning that new connections could be broken and tools might not work as expected.

Anthropic also identified an issue with an upstream provider that was affecting its Microsoft 365 connector.

Meanwhile, Electric truck maker Workhorse Group had to reschedule its announcement of its third-quarter results, originally expected on November 12, to November 16, citing business disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage, reported Reuters.

How users navigated the outage

Operations were also disrupted at Microsoft offices as the firm battled to fix a massive outage, and thousands of users reported issues globally. Microsoft employees struggled to continue their work as the outage affected key apps such as Outlook and Teams.

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According to a CNN report, many workers turned to Slack and phone calls to stay connected and updated.

Many also took to social media and joked about an early weekend due to not being able to access Microsoft 365 apps.

(With agency inputs)