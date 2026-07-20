US identifies its 2 soldiers killed in attack as Iran says it's ‘full-scale war’ now

Tensions in West Asia (or Middle East) remained high as the conflict between the US and Iran continued, raising global concerns about regional security and the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they had struck US military assets across the region after another night of US strikes on Iranian cities.

Earlier, in a statement, the US CENTCOM informed that it completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran. (File Photo/AFP)

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Updates from the tensions

Bahrain stated that Iranian drones targeted its air navigation systems on Monday, and noted that traffic remained unaffected. Meanwhile, Kuwait also reported attacks in the latest escalation.

At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country was in a "full-scale war" with the US.

“The reality is that today the Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a full-scale war,” Pezeshkian said.

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{{^usCountry}} "We must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance," he said, according to a presidency statement, according to AFP. Strait of Hormuz tensions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We must be realistic and accept the natural consequences of this resistance," he said, according to a presidency statement, according to AFP. Strait of Hormuz tensions {{/usCountry}}

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A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile off Oman's coast, overlooking the key shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said, according to a Reuters report.

The vessel remains adrift, but the crew is safe, it said.

The report further added that oil prices briefly jumped above $90 a barrel after renewed disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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US strikes on Iran

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Earlier, in a statement, the US CENTCOM informed that it completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran.

It added that the US targeted Iranian military command centres, air defence and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks in order to "diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reportedly said that US missiles had struck several Iranian cities early on Monday.

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni is set to travel to Pakistan on Monday, a Pakistani interior ministry source said, AFP reported.

The US military has identified two soldiers killed last week in the Iran conflict. The Defense Department said in a statement that 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, were killed in Jordan, where they were supporting a US mission, as per an AP report. The US military also said that the total number of deaths in the conflict is 17.

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US-Iran war

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, killing the then Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several other senior commanders.

Subsequently, Iran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East.

Tehran also tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz.

(with inputs from agencies)