Migrants from Honduras become driving forces in San Francisco's ‘drug market’

There have been concerns over illegal migration across the world and in the United States. According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, Honduran migrants are driving San Franciso's drug market with aid from Mexican cartels.The report puts the blame on San Francisco's lax immigration and crime policies for providing a safe haven to Honduran migrants who are working on the front lines of the drug menace( including Fentanyl) in the city.

Migrants from Honduras have become driving forces in San Francisco's drug market(Getty Images)

Tenderloin and South of Market neighbourhoods in San Francisco have become the most notorious for drug related activity. According to the report, the Honduran migrants operate open-air markets in these areas through their meticulous planning and big numbers.

The migrants often commute to their street-dealing posts via public transportation and “conduct business like they’re going to a job,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed to San Franciso Chronicle.

The report highlights that many of the drug dealers hail from Siria Valley in Honduras, which is about 80 miles north of Hondura's capital city Tegucigalpa. A drug dealer highlighted why more like him choose San Francisco for their nefarious activities.

“[I]n San Francisco, it’s like you’re here in Honduras. The law, because they don’t deport, that’s the problem … Many look for San Francisco because it’s a sanctuary city. You go to jail and you come out,” said the anonymous dealer.

Notably, San Franciso implements a “City and County of Refuge” Ordinance which prohibits city employees from assisting US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in their investigations or efforts. It also bars ICE from being able to step in after cops have arrested a migrant.

According to the report by the Chronicle, the drug dealers in San Franciso get narcotics, often laced with fentanyl from Mexican Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa Cartels. The chemicals for fentanyl are obtained from China. The drugs are produced by the Mexican cartels, smuggled into US where they are stashed in Oakland.

Overdoses due to fentanyl have caused more than 2,200 deaths since 2020 — 346 in 2023 as of the end of May.

