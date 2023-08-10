Mike Pence gets trolled for gas filling video in which he criticises Joe Biden's energy policy

2024 Presidential candidate for Republican Party Mike Pence is being trolled online after he posted a video, criticising the Joe Biden for his energy policy which he feels has caused a rise in the price of gas. In the video, Pence unlatches a gas nozzle and pretends to pump gas into a pickup truck.

“Remember $2 gallon gas? I do. And then Joe Biden became president of the United States and launched his war on energy,” says Pence in the video uploaded on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter).

"Since that time, gasoline prices are up 60%. Electricity prices are up 25%. Joe Biden's war on energy is causing real hardship for working families, small businesses and family farms. But we've got a plan to relieve all of that," Pence continues in the video.

However, he got ridiculed for the video with people saying that he was acting and acting badly.

“Mike Pence shows he doesn't know how to pump gas in his new commercial…He never selects a grade and the pump keeps beeping…It's about as cringe as you'd imagine,” posted one user.

“Has Mike Pence figured out how to turn on a gas pump yet?,” joked another user.

“I trust his plan as much as I believe he was actually pumping gas,” commented a third user.

“What gas station doesn’t ask you to choose the grade of gas you were buying? Pretty strange. I’ll ignore the fact that you didn’t offer a credit card, as your very small cult will claim you were about to go in and pay cash,” jibed a fourth user.

Seemingly, Pence didn't choose a fuel grade before removing the gas hose, causing the pump to beep continuously while he spoke during the video.