Californian city gets its first Sikh mayor: 7 points on Mikey Hothi

Mikey Hothi has been unanimously elected as the mayor of Lodi city in northern California. With this Mikey Hothi, whose parents are from India, has become the first Sikh to hold the top position in the city's history. "Honored to be sworn in as the 117th Mayor of the City of Lodi," Mikey Hothi tweeted on Friday.

Here are 8 points on Mikey Hothi who has been elected as the mayor of Lodi city in California:

1. Mikey Hothi was nominated by newly-elected councilwoman Lisa Craig, who wonthe election to mayor Mark Chandler’s seat in November.

2. Mikey Hothi represents the council’s fifth district and served as vice mayor this past year under mayor Chandler. Mayor Chandler had earlier announced that he would not seek re-election.

3. Mikey Hothi's family was also instrumental in founding the Sikh temple on Armstrong Road, local newspaper The Lodi News-Sentinel reported.

4. “Our experience is similar to that of the Hispanic community that came before us, the Greek community, the Germans,” Mikey Hothi told the local media after being elected.

5. “Everyone came to Lodi because they realised it was a safe family town. (It has) great education, great people, great culture, great values, and just hard-working people in this town. I’m just proud to represent this community as its next mayor,” Mikey Hothi added.

6. Mikey Hothi graduated from Tokay High School in 2008 and has earlier said that growing up in the city was a challenge, especially following 9/11.

7. Mikey Hothi's parents are from Punjab.

